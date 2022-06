France will ask TotalEnergies to take new steps to help customers cope with high petrol prices, such as by extending or increasing current rebates, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RMC Radio on Monday.

Le Maire added he would discuss the topic at a forthcoming meeting with TotalEnergies Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)



Reuters