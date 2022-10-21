The European Union shouldn't be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels.

"That doesn't mean there can be any economic relations with China but it means we shouldn't be building that kind of strategic and critical dependencies on authorian country", she said.

"I think technology is key here. We have to look in the future, this might not be the issue today but it certainly will be in the future." (Reporting by Marine Strauss, Charlotte Van Campenhout)



