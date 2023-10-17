PHOTO
European health regulator backed Merck & Co's drug to treat a type of infection in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
The company said on Tuesday
PHOTO
European health regulator backed Merck & Co's drug to treat a type of infection in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.