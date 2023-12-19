The European Union (EU) has imposed new restrictions on exports and imports to and from Russia as part of the 12th package of sanctions, in light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.



According to a statement issued by the Council of the EU, the restrictions included the import and export of products such as aluminium, copper wires, chemicals, technologies and software.



Additionally, the EU obliged European companies to stipulate in contracts with partners a ban on the re-export of a number of goods to Russia. "The decision obliges EU exporters to prohibit re-export to Russia and re-export for use of products in Russia" the statement said.



The decision expands the list of prohibited goods that could contribute to the technological improvement of the Russian defense and security sector, including chemicals, lithium batteries, thermostats, direct current motors, production equipment and spare parts, the statement added.

