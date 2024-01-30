The head of France's nuclear safety watchdog ANS on Tuesday said he still noticed persisting issues linked to the new reactor projects of state-owned utility EDF, the centrepiece of France's strategy to ensure reliable, low-emission power in the future.

"The ASN's inspections of the supply chain for materials intended for nuclear facilities still highlight recurring weaknesses in industrial rigour", said Bernard Doroszczuk. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by GV De Clercq)



