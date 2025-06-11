Sterling was little changed and UK government bond yields held higher on Wednesday, as British finance minister Rachel Reeves delivered a spending review dividing up more than 2 trillion pounds ($2.7 trillion) of public spending.

Britain's 10-year gilt yield was last up 6 bps to 4.6% , holding higher on the day and underperforming its peers. Bond yields across other big European government markets were up around 2 bps.

Sterling was steady at around $1.349 and 84.70 pence per euro.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)