The European Central Bank on Thursday forecast that the eurozone's economy would grow more slowly this year than previously predicted before picking up in 2025.

The economy is expected to expand 0.6 percent in 2024, before growing 1.5 percent in 2025 and 1.6 percent in 2026, "supported initially by consumption and later also by investment".

Previously, the ECB expected growth to come in at 0.8 percent for 2024 and 1.5 percent for both 2025 and 2026.