COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday it was hard to imagine that the Nord Stream gas leaks were caused by a coincidence.

While sabotage couldn't be ruled out, it was too early to draw any conclusions, Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR during a visit to Poland.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)