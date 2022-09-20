Bulgaria's state gas company Bulgargaz will launch on Tuesday three tenders for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to prevent gas shortages during the winter and ensure long-term energy security, its chief executive Denitsa Zlateva said.

Bulgargaz will open a tender for LNG deliveries for November and December, another for deliveries throughout 2023 and a third one for 10-year period, Zlateva said.

Bulgaria is also holding talks with Russia's Gazprom to restore gas supplies, which Moscow cut in April over Sofia's refusal to pay in roubles, but there was no particular development for now, Energy Minister Rossen Hristov told reporters.

At present Bulgaria, which was almost completely reliant on Russian gas imports, meets about 30% of its requirement with supplies from Azerbaijan and buys the rest on the market. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



