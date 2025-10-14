Oman's refinery sector recorded a 6.2 per cent increase in total production through August 2025, according to preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

This overall growth occurred alongside a 6.8 per cent month-over-month decline in motor fuel production compared to July 2025 figures, reported ONA.

The petroleum products market displayed varied performance across different categories.

Regular gasoline (91 octane) production reached 11.36 million barrels, representing a 12 per cent year-over-year increase, while premium gasoline (95 octane) output grew 11.7 per cent to 9.17 million barrels.

Domestic sales for both gasoline grades showed modest growth of 1.8 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively, though regular gasoline exports declined 24.3 per cent against a substantial 77.4 per cent increase for premium gasoline exports.

Gas oil production expanded 7.3 per cent to 22.44 million barrels with domestic consumption rising 6 per cent, while exports saw a marginal 1 percent contraction.

The aviation fuel segment experienced production and sales declines of 10.9 percent and 4.6 per cent respectively, with exports falling 17.7 per cent.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production increased 7.3 per cent to 5.12 million barrels, accompanied by a notable 21.7 per cent surge in domestic sales, though exports decreased by 53 per cent.

The petrochemical sector demonstrated particularly strong performance, with polypropylene production surging 82.7 per cent to 237,700 metric tonnes despite an 11.3 per cent decline in domestic sales.

Benzene and paraxylene production increased by 6.4 per cent and 8.3 per cent respectively.

Export markets showed robust growth across all major petrochemical products, with polypropylene exports climbing 69.6 per cent, paraxylene exports rising 16.6 per cent, and benzene exports growing 6.1 per cent through August 2025 compared to the same period last year.

