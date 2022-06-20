Boeing will highlight its industry-leading portfolio of commercial, defence and support services and showcase advanced systems and capabilities with a focus on sustainable aerospace at ILA Berlin Airshow, running from June 22 to 25.

Boeing's presence at the show will include its commercial airliners, along with advanced defence capabilities such as heavy-lift helicopter, maritime patrol aircraft, advanced fighters and trainers, and autonomous systems.

"We welcome the opportunity to engage with the global aerospace community at the show after a two year pause," said Michael Haidinger, president of Boeing Germany, Central & Eastern Europe and the Nordics.

"We will highlight our strengths in innovation and sustainability, our established and growing presence in Germany, new strategic partnerships with German industry, and our growing family of products that will soon be in operation by the German armed forces and airline customers.”

Boeing's exhibit will highlight the 777X, 737 MAX and 777-8F, in addition to the EA-18G Growler, T-7A Advanced Pilot Training System, the Boeing Airpower Teaming System and Germany’s future maritime patrol aircraft, the P-8A Poseidon. The CH-47 Chinook, which was recently selected by the German Government for its STH Heavy-Lift Helicopter program, will additionally be highlighted at the show.

During the show, a Royal Air Force CH-47 Chinook will perform daily flight displays. The US Department of Defence is expected to display several Boeing platforms, including the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft, and F-15 fighter jet.

