Airbus is set to appoint sales chief Christian Scherer as the head of its core planemaking business in its biggest management revamp for years, as it juggles supply pressures with challenges in defence and space, industry sources said.

The move, which could be announced within days, frees CEO Guillaume Faury to focus on broader questions over strategy after doubling up as planemaking chief throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters revealed the plans to reorganise in July and this month Scherer, a career-long insider who currently serves as chief commercial officer, emerged as one of the main candidates to run the jetmaking arm, which accounts for 70% of revenue.

