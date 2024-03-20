Saint-Gobain broke ground on a €175 million ($699 million) glass production plant, its third facility, in Sokhna Industrial Zone in Egypt.

The plant, which is being developed over an area of 200,000 square metres, marks the company’s latest expansion in Sokhna Industrial Zone following a 190,000 sqm glass production facility and 10,000-sqm mirror factory in the Zone, according to a press statement by the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

SCZONE Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien and French Ambassador to Cairo Eric Chevallier attended the ceremony, alongside Saint-Gobain East Mediterranean and Middle East CEO Hadi Nassif.

They also witnessed the ground breaking for a 10 megawatts (MW) capacity solar PV power plant, which will co-power the facility and reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 6,000 tonnes annually.

El-Dien highlighted the factory's alignment with Egypt's plans to localise automotive industries, particularly in East Port Said. He commended Saint-Gobain's commitment to exporting 60 percent of the plant’s production, which aligns with Egypt's target of reaching $100 billion in exports.

Ambassador Chevallier said the new factory exemplifies shared economic visions, with Egypt serving as a vital gateway for the Arab world and Africa. The solar plant, he added, represents a model for joint efforts in emissions reduction and collaboration in research, technology transfer, and experience exchange.

Nassif stated that the project reflects Saint-Gobain's dedication to providing innovative and sustainable building materials, with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

