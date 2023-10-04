Two French companies participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) have joined forces to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, for spare parts in order to support the decarbonisation efforts of industrial companies in the UAE.

Spare Parts 3D (SP3D), a French startup, and Trouvay & Cauvin Group (T&C), a value-added industrial distributor, have signed a commercial partnership at ADIPEC, whereby T&C will become SP3D's agent and distribute SP3D's software and services to address the growing demand for AM among industrial companies.

SP3D uses DigiPART, a machine-learning tool, to drive spare parts digitalisation and enable clients to assess and realise additive manufacturing potential, reducing carbon emissions in spare parts supply chains.

“The potential for AM in the UAE is growing fast as key industries of the region are embracing this technology. We are grateful to now count on T&C’s expertise in the energy sector and in the UAE to help address these growing needs,” said Olivier Mathey, SP3D Vice President of Sales.

T&C, an industrial distributor, expands its services with additive manufacturing digitalisation, enhancing its strengths in project supply chain management and inventory digitalisation for clients.

“Additive manufacturing is becoming a real alternative in the industrial world and the benefits are significant when it comes to economic, sustainability and in-country value. As a continuous innovator in the Energy sector, T&C is glad to welcome SP3D to its portfolio and help disrupt industrial spare part supply chain!” said Frederic Marchand, Executive Director of T&C.