MOSCOW - Russia has registered 3,349 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since mid-April 2020, in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Monday.

"As of June 6, Russia recorded 3,349 new cases of COVID-19 and 662 patients were hospitalised, down 20.9 percent from the previous day," the headquarters said, according to Interfax news agency.

Another 64 patients have died from COVID-19 over the past day, as against 75 the day before.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has seen a total of 18,355,200 cases of COVID-19, including 379,584 deaths and 17,767,753 recoveries.