Russia has recorded 35,809 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Thursday.

A statement carried by Interfax news agency said that, with the new cases and fatalities, Russia's caseload now stands at 18,997,055, with the death tally rising to 383,362.

Meanwhile, 21,491 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 18,216,241.