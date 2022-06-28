ZANZIBAR - In the presence of Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF), and Dr. Juma Malik Akili, Permanent Secretary, President's Office, signed an agreement to establish several projects in Zanzibar carrying the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The projects include the construction of a hospital, a home for the elderly and two schools.

The humanitarian initiative aims to achieve the humanitarian objectives established by Sheikh Zayed, most notably in educational, health, social and developmental areas.

President Hussein Ali Mwinyi thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed CHF, and H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Zayed CHF, for supporting the projects, which embody the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

Al Ameri highlighted the importance of strengthening the humanitarian relations between the two countries, to improve the social and humanitarian conditions of the entire community in Zanzibar, through educational, health and social projects that will help achieve community development.

The humanitarian agreement is in line with the UAE's vision to promote tolerance and cooperation, embodying the values of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he added.

The agreement includes the establishment of a joint committee to monitor the projects and help achieve sustainable benefits.

Zayed CHF, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Tanzania, aims to establish projects in various areas to support the people of Zanzibar.

The signing ceremony and visit to the construction site were attended by Khalifa AbdulRahman Mohamed AbdulRahman Al Marzouqi, UAE Ambassador to Tanzania, and Saada Mkuya Salum, Minister of State for the President’s Office Finance and Planning, as well as Dr. Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Director of Projects and Programmes at Zayed CHF, and Mohamed Khamis Al Hakam, Administrative Coordinator of Projects at Zayed CHF.