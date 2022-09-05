AMMAN — A total of 13,000 youth have completed the registration process for the National Unemployment Programme, according to Labour Minister Nayef Steitieh.

The minister told The Jordan Times that a total of 21,000 youth have registered for the programme so far, but only 13,000 have fully submitted the required data for registration.

The National Unemployment Programme “Tashgeel” was launched in April, 2022. The programme intends to provide 60,000 job opportunities for Jordanians in the private sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Petra added that the programme will open “quick operational windows” with the goal of stimulating the private sector to create new and sustainable job opportunities. Workers’ wages in the programme are directly subsidised by the government at an amount of JD150 per month.

According to Steitieh, tackling unemployment is one of the government’s top priorities.

Economist Hussam Ayesh told The Jordan Times that having 13,000 complete registrations compared to 60,000 openings is a negative indicator.

“How are we supposed to trust the outcomes of a ministry that will be abolished in the future,” Ayesh added.

Ayesh noted that since the labour ministry will cease to exist in a few years, it could be considered a negative or discouraging message for youth interested in the programme.

Additionally, the timing between the launch of the programme, its promotion and the registration window was “too long”, according to the economist.

“Youth lost their excitement,” said Ayesh.

“The registration is well below expected,” economist Wajdi Makhamreh told The Jordan Times.

Makhamreh attributed the meager registration numbers to the “low” salaries allocated for trainees, “which discourages people from joining the programme”.

Moreover, there are no incentives for youth to join the programme, mentioned Makhamreh.

There is “no job security or stability and also no financial incentive”, he added.

He said that talented youth are increasingly emigrating to other countries where companies typically pay higher salaries to their employees.

