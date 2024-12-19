Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has secured a record $920 million of contract wins across the Middle East in 2024. The contract wins include from across the region - Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Work in the region includes pre-FEED on Aramco’s Southern and Northern Areas project in the KSA; integrated front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance for TotalEnergies in Iraq as well as a flare gas reduction programme which helped cut more than 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year, demonstrating Wood’s expertise in brownfield modifications and maintenance.

The US group also provided carbon advisory and digital solutions, consulting on hydrogen and carbon capture projects.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO at Wood, said: "As we underlined in our strategy, we believe the Middle East will be a huge driving force in the world’s energy transition and Wood is helping accelerate the journey to net zero in the region as a trusted partner to companies like Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Shell and TotalEnergies."

Wood has expanded its Middle East workforce by 500 employees in less than a year, with a 25% headcount increase in UAE alone. To support continued growth, the company is also currently recruiting for another 130 roles across the region.

"Our record year is testament to the hard work and dedication of our 3,500 strong team, and we know that when clients engage us right at the start of a project, we save them time and money and deliver quality assurance throughout the life of an asset," stated Gilmarti.

"Our growing portfolio is also creating opportunities for Wood to offer unmatched career and development experiences, and we’re continuing to attract the best and brightest talent to join our teams across the Middle East," he added.

