Mansour Al-Kheziem, General Manager of National Aviation Services (NAS) Kuwait announced the launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare, national airline of the United Arab Emirates in Kuwait yesterday. The inaugural flight departed from Kuwait International Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport last evening. Mansour Al Hashemi, Director of Operations – Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Adrian Cramer, Director of Operations for Wizz Air, Mubarak Al- Refai, Director of Passenger Services at National Aviation Services, and other managers from NAS operations attended the inauguration.

Al Kheziem highlighted that travelers can purchase Wizz Air tickets from any travel and tourism office in Kuwait, the airline’s website: www.wizzair. com or mobile application. Kuwait is Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s fifth key destination in the Gulf region. The new route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC by providing an alternative ultra-low fare travel option for passengers between the two Gulf countries. This falls in line with the national airline’s ambitions to provide tourists and residents with hasslefree, affordable travel in the UAE and throughout the region. Tickets are on sale now on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from just AED 99.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “Wizz Air reaffirm its commitment to supporting the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and contributing to connecting Abu Dhabi with many touristic destinations regionally and globally. By adding Kuwait to our network, we move forward towards enhancing connectivity with our neighbor countries across the GCC, which provides travelers the opportunity to explore the Arabian culture in different Middle Eastern countries. We continue to deliver on our commitment of providing the market with an alternative options for travel while helping to reignite the travel and tourism sector. We are looking forward to welcoming passengers on board our modern, young, and sustainable aircraft.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultralow fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others. The airline has a young fl eet composed of four brand new state-of-theart Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

Al Kheziem added “Wizz Air will be operating seven weekly flights on the Kuwait – Abu Dhabi route. This is a great demonstration of the confidence international airlines have in Kuwait as a location that is stable, both from a political and a health standpoint especially following the Covid-19 pandemic. There has been a noticeable increase in the number of travelers from the Gulf countries, and in the coming months, Wizz Air aims to increase its flights to cater to this growing demand.” Kamal Kabsha, Director of NAS Travel and Tourism further explained that the NAS Travel and Tourism office at Kuwait International Airport is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to meet all the requirements of travel offices as well as Wizz Air customers. He also highlighted that NAS Travel and Tourism will be launching their new online booking platform – BabSafar.com next month. BabSafar. com offers travelers a single platform to book all their travel requirements including tickets, hotels, transportation, and insurance – at competitive prices

