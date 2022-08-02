One of the world’s most popular boybands in the world, Westlife, are set to perform an exclusive show in the Middle East at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island - Abu Dhabi on September 29.

The Irish pop sensations, who are best known for tunes from the '90s such as ‘You Raise Me Up’, ‘Swear It Again’ and ‘Uptown Girl’, have sold more than 55 million records worldwide.

Guests will be ‘Flying Without Wings’ as the amazing Westlife will return to the UAE for the first time since 2019 to perform some of their exceptional catalog of chart-topping songs. The concert will be lighting up the iconic Etihad Arena, located on the picturesque Yas Bay Waterfront district of Yas Island, and it is sure to be an unrivalled spectacle of breathtaking, flawless vocals as one of the best-selling boy bands in the world take to the stage.

The group will be showcasing their superb 18th studio album, Wild Dreams, which was released in 2021, along with a host of well-known classics. The most recent album was recorded over an 18-month period, inspired by the challenges of the time and it is a statement that captures the mood of the moment. It has moments of reflection and is about new beginnings, hope and looking to the future.

To make the experience more convenient for Westlife fans in Dubai, Live Nation will offer a shuttle bus service from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back on the day of the show, an add-on that can be selected while purchasing tickets. This is an effort on the part of Live Nation to promote sustainability as they hope it will encourage guests to leave their car at home, therefore reducing the impact on the environment.

Don't miss your chance to see Westlife at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, this September 29. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.ae and go on sale on Friday, August 5. For more information visit www.livenation.me.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

