ABU DHABI - The Emirates News Agency (WAM) today launched the digital "WAM News System", which is powered by the latest artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, enabling innovative management of media work through automation features that ensure streamlined operation for partners from government and private entities.

The launch came during the ongoing Global Media Congress (GMC), which started today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will continue until 17th November, in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for GMC; Ahmed Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at WAM; Abdullah Abdul Karim, Acting Executive Director for News Content at WAM, and a number of officials and media professionals.

The launch of WAM News System is part of the Agency's endeavours to add more flexibility to the media industry, provide more innovative services to partners, and adopt sustainable media business models that keep pace with the UAE's digital transformation drive.

Commenting on the launch, Al Rayssi said, "In line with the directives of the wise leadership, the Emirates News Agency is keen to employ advanced technology and AI solutions in providing dynamic digital media services in press publishing and media coverage as per the highest international standards."

He noted that the new system aligns with WAM's continuous development efforts across its various sectors and media services, which are provided in 19 languages ​​to ensure reaching audiences worldwide.

Al Rayssi added that the system is a transformative shift in the media and information fields in terms of governance of publishing mechanisms and digital archiving of media materials chronologically, enabling journalists and media personnel to optimally manage news and visual content.

Al Hammadi, in turn, said that WAM News System represents an integrated smart portal that facilitates the flow and management of information as well as media coverage activities, while ensuring their smooth delivery to subscribed media outlets. The system incorporates an innovative and integrated model with built-in cutting-edge digital solutions and software, which ensure the highest levels of data security and integrity.

The WAM News System is an advanced and comprehensive digital news management system that provides streamlined processes in terms of receiving, drafting, editing and broadcasting news, as well as linking them to photo and video materials. It also facilitates tight monitoring of all processes and processed information and data. The system is part of WAM's drive to push forward development and prosperity in the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.