A telephone call was held yesterday between His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, and the United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Both parties discussed the strategic partnership between Bahrain and the US.

Issues of common interest, most notably regional developments, were also reviewed.

HRH Prince Salman underscored the importance of further strengthening efforts that support regional safety and stability, exercising restraint and de-escalation.