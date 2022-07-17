The United States mission to Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday an increase of the validity of visitor (B1/B2) visas for Saudi citizens, from five to ten years as of August 1, 2022, reported SPA.

In close cooperation with the Saudi government, an agreement has been reached to extend the validity of visitor visas on a reciprocal basis to further facilitate tourism and business between our nations, it stated.

Facilitating legitimate travel contributes significantly to both its economies, builds and strengthens ties between their people and businesses, and increases mutual understanding between its citizens.

The visa validity increase builds on prior efforts to facilitate tourist and business travel. It complements the Interview Waiver Program announced earlier this year, said the SPA report.

Under the Interview Waiver Program, Saudi citizens over 50 years of age, who are renewing visitor visas that have been expired for fewer than 48 months, may qualify for a waiver of in-person interviews, it added.

