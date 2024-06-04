The British Ambassador to Kuwait, Belinda Lewis, said her country will remain steadfastly committed to the stability and prosperity of Kuwait and the region, reports Al- Qabas daily. She told the daily, “We will continue working with our Kuwaiti friends and other partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council to address threats as they emerge while at the same time pointing out the intensive efforts to support maritime freedom of navigation in light of Houthi attacks on international shipping.” The British envoy emphasized that Kuwait, like the United Kingdom, is a strong supporter of the rules-based international order and has a moderate influence in international forums. She welcomed Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to encourage de-escalation in the region and pledged the UK’s support through diplomatic and military channels.

Collaborates

She went on to say, “The United Kingdom also collaborates with Kuwait on major emerging threats such as cybersecurity and works closely with the National Cyber Security Centre to enhance its capabilities in line with the memorandum of understanding signed during His Highness the Amir’s visit to the UK last summer.” “Moving forward,” she said, “the UK will continue to discuss, partner, and exchange knowledge with Kuwait to address challenges and support the development of defense and security capabilities through providing globally leading technologies for equipment, training, and joint exercises.” Lewis stressed that medical cooperation is a fundamental element of the partnership between the UK and Kuwait, where thousands of Kuwaitis seek treatment in world-leading medical facilities in the UK every year. The UK also exported medical and pharmaceutical products worth £35 million to Kuwait in 2023. Lewis revealed the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Great Ormond Street Hospital, specializing in the treatment of rare and complex childhood diseases in London, during a recent visit by the Kuwaiti Health Minister. The memorandum outlines cooperation in 11 priority areas over three years, which will assist Kuwait in developing and providing care for children. She mentioned that training and education are at the core of our defense and security cooperation, with a number of officers from Kuwait and GCC countries benefiting from global training provided by British and Kuwaiti trainers at the Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College.

Courses

Additionally, 100 members of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces are expected to attend military courses in the UK this year, with another 100 set to study civilian courses in UK universities and colleges. The UK is scheduled to deploy over 30 short-term training teams in Kuwait by 2024 to deliver courses covering all components of modern combat capability. The British ambassador spoke about her country’s readiness to welcome tourists from all over the world, expecting an increase in interest from Kuwaitis and Gulf citizens to visit Britain this summer, especially with the launch of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which has contributed to reducing costs and facilitating procedures. She pointed out that the application process is easy and takes only 10 minutes, with a cost of 10 British pounds, and that the number of applicants for the authorization has reached more than 180,000 requests, most of them from Gulf countries such as Kuwait and Jordan. In addition, she emphasized Britain’s readiness to facilitate procedures for Kuwaiti students who wish to continue their education in British universities, by providing customized services to facilitate their visa issuance in a timely manner.

