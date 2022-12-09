The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Convective clouds will appear over some eastern, coastal areas and westward islands, which may be associated with rainfall. Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 30ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in mountainous regions.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 12.8ºC in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 6am.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

