UAE - The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution on roads.

The weather authority has informed residents, issued an alert saying: "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 1am until 9.30am Friday."

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 40ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai. Temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, humidity levels will range from 10 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

