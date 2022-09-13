UAE - The day will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. It has also put out red and yellow alerts asking residents to remain cautious.

The authority issued an alert saying, "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 10pm Monday until 9am Tuesday."

There is a chance of formation of convective clouds eastward by afternoon. They might be associated with rainfall.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 45ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, with levels ranging from 20 to 90 per cent. There is a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

