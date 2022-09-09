The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast in the morning.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 45ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western coastal areas, with levels ranging from 20 to 90 per cent. There is a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

