The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times today. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning. It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 43°C and 41°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. The emirates will see lows of 28°C and 29°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day; sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

