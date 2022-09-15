UAE residents can expect a foggy and humid morning on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a fog alert for the country's western regions. Fog has reduced horizontal visibility to less than 1,000 metres in the Al Dhafra region.

Skies are expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during daytime.

Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).