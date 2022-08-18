There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming over the eastern parts of the UAE, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather in general will be dusty and partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.

Abu Dhabi will see a high of 44°C while Dubai will reach a high of 43°C. Temperatures in the cities will drop to lows of 31°C and 33°C respectively.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

