UAE residents can expect a foggy morning on Wednesday as Abu Dhabi Police issue a fog alert.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts a probability of some rainy convective cloud formations Eastward by afternoon.

It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formations.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

