Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Thursday announced that one of the emirate's key roads will be partially closed for three weeks.

In an advisory, the authority said that starting Sunday, August 6, part of Maliha Road —towards its intersection with the Sheikh Khalifa Street — shall be closed for maintenance work.

The lane will remain shut until August 27, the SRTA added.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow directional signs.

