The NCM has signed a deal with Abu Dhabi-based Calidus Aerospace for procurement of hi-tech planes.

“The Wx-80 is a turboprop aircraft capable of carrying larger quantities of cloud seeding materials and is equipped with sophisticated safety equipment and systems,” the NCM said in a statement.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the region to have used the cloud seeding technology. The NCM has been using King Air C-90 models for its operations. And whenever it rains, the NCM tweets with #CloudSeeding proving the effectiveness of its technology and techniques.

The NCM underlined that the new contract with Calidus Aerospace is a major step forward in cloud seeding capabilities.

“The new partnership represents an important milestone in the NCM strategy to enhance its capabilities in the field of cloud seeding, expanding cloud seeding operations, and contributing to achieving water security for the UAE,” the NCM added.

96 innovative proposals

Over the years, the country has invested in cloud formation, rain enhancement and water security. In 2015, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, launched the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), which supports innovative research and technology proposals to advance knowledge in the field of rain enhancement research through offering managed grant assistance to selected teams of researchers.

This month, the NCM received 96 innovative research proposals for the fifth cycle of the programme at an 18.5 per cent increase over the fourth cycle.

As part of UAEREP’s priority to encourage collaboration and technology and knowledge sharing, the programme requires research teams aspiring to receive its grants to work closely with their counterparts from local universities and academic and research institutions in the UAE. The current cycle has attracted 15 research proposals submitted by researchers and specialists from UAE-based universities and research centres.

