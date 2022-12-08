The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 1.01 points (0.03%) to close Wednesday’s session at 3,338.88 points.

A total of 188.83 million shares were exchanged at a value of AED 334.86 million.

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) was the top faller with 4.54%, while National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) led the risers with 2.74%.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 88.76 million, while Ajman Bank was the most active stock with 45.73 million shares.

Similarly, the benchmark index of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.707% to 10,300.83 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 1.52 billion through the exchange of 275.41 million shares, while the market cap value stood at AED 2.66 trillion.

Gulf Cement Company led the fallers with 5.45%, while Foodco National Foodstuff was the top riser with 12.90%

Emirates Steel Arkan was the most active stock on which 59.57 million shares were traded, while Multiply Group generated the highest turnover of AED 252.23 million.

Source:Mubasher

