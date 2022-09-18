A stray animal shelter was on the brink of shutting down when a royal came in to save the beloved animals.

The shelter, called 'Stray Dogs Center' based in Umm Al Quwain, had put out a post on Instagram, informing benefactors and well-wishers that it was going to be shut down after having received a one year notice.

However, the post quickly gained traction, receiving over 21,000 views with several viewers tagging members of royal families asking for help.

The shelter said in the post that "872 shelter dogs, 4 wonky donkeys and 15 cats" were at risk.

In less than 24 hours, the animal shelter put up another post saying that a member of the royal family had stepped in to offer their support.

The post informed its well-wishers that the Municipality and the shelter had come into an agreement and the eviction had been called off.

"Thank you to the Umm Al Quwain Municipality and the Royal Family for recognising and validating the work that Stray Dogs Center does in the community," the post said expressing its gratefulness to the royal.

Finally, signing off, the shelter chief said: "Tonight I can rest easy knowing that the doggies, donkeys and cats are safe."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).