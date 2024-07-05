RABAT - The UAE, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has been re-elected as a member of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation by unanimous vote in the elections held during the organisation's General Assembly, which took place in Rabat, Morocco, on 3rd July.

On this occasion, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCAA, remarked that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, has achieved a new milestone in the civil aviation sector with its re-election to the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation.

This achievement underscored the strong partnership and brotherly bonds that bind the UAE with the Arab countries and serves as a testament to the trust in the strength and stature of the civil aviation sector as a global aviation hub.

He continued, "Civil aviation is undoubtedly a pivotal area in Arab cooperation, where significant progress has been achieved in several key areas. The UAE is committed to supporting all efforts to enhance and develop joint Arab action, raising it to more advanced levels. These efforts aim to serve the future developmental visions of Arab countries and bolster economic growth across the region."

On his part, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, expressed his pride in achieving this accomplishment, which resulted from the wise vision of the UAE's leadership. It reaffirms the country's status as a leading and distinguished force in this sector on both the Arab and international levels.

He further emphasised that the UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all initiatives to strengthen Arab cooperation, particularly within the civil aviation sector. The UAE will continue to endorse the efforts of the Arab Organisation and collaborate with the newly elected President of the Executive Council to advance the organisation's strategic and administrative objectives.

This dedication aims to ensure a secure and sustainable future for the Arab aviation sector, create a more cohesive and effective presence of Arab member states within the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and elevate the Arab civil aviation sector to a more advanced status.

The Executive Council of the organisation consists of nine members elected by the General Assembly from among the nominees of the member states for a term of two years. It is responsible for the organisation's decisions and recommendations.



Esraa Esmail