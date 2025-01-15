ABU DHABI - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places sustainable development at the forefront of its priorities.

This commitment is realised through fully utilising human resources, building a sustainable and diversified economy, and protecting the environment, alongside promoting stability, social cohesion, and cultural identity.

Sheikh Nahyan made these remarks while welcoming prominent participants of the annual Global Sustainability Network (GSN) meeting in Abu Dhabi, which included faith representatives, business leaders, government agencies, academic institutions, media outlets, and civil society representatives.

The meeting highlighted the role of the network in supporting sustainability at local and global levels and emphasised the UAE's commitment to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal Eight.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan expressed gratitude to the GSN founders, Raza Jafar and Bishop Alastair Redfern, for their efforts in establishing the network as a platform for positive change. He stated that the meeting offers an opportunity to exchange innovative ideas on inclusive and sustainable economic development, providing productive employment that ensures dignity and happiness for all.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed the importance of inclusivity and cooperation across sectors, including governments, academia, media, and civil society, to achieve Goal Eight by 2030. He highlighted the necessity of tolerance and human fraternity in addressing global challenges, emphasising that tolerance in the UAE embodies respect, diversity, and genuine concern for the welfare of others.

He noted that achieving a better quality of life for all requires rethinking current policies and attitudes, focusing on education, poverty eradication, global health, and international cooperation. Sheikh Nahyan called on attendees to commit to enabling individuals and communities worldwide to achieve their aspirations and lead dignified lives through collective initiatives and projects.

The Global Sustainability Network focuses on fostering collaboration among faith leaders, entrepreneurs, and civil society to achieve the United Nations' SDGs, with a particular emphasis on Goal Eight, which aims to "promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all" through numerous annual initiatives and activities.