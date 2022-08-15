Officials have called on beachgoers and fishermen to check weather updates before venturing into the sea

Police have reiterated that they are prepared to deal with adverse weather conditions.

The Abu Dhabi Police say they are ready to respond to any emergencies during these weather conditions which include dust storms and rains.

A dust storm swept through the UAE capital on Sunday which caused visibility to drop to less than 500 metres over most areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier announced that there would be an extension of air depression accompanied by rains of different intensities in the Eastern and Southern regions until Thursday.

In statement issued early Monday morning, Abu Dhabi Police said it was coordinating with all relevant authorities and were prepared to deal with the air depression and ensure readiness of business continuity plans for all key authorities, assessing the conditions surrounding the areas and ensuring their implementation, each within its capacity, to take all proactive measures.

Police said measures were also in place to issue early warnings to guide and provide the public, as well as the readiness of media operations to issue warnings before and after the depression passes, and to announce actions taken by competent authorities.

All facilities and construction companies have also been told to adhere to security and safety standards to ensure the safety of workers.

The force has urged the organizers of events and tourist areas to take precautionary measures in accordance with security and safety standards and to refer to plans to prepare for evacuation and accommodation according to the developments in the weather situation.

Motorists have also been urged to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during the expected weather changes in the coming days, check on the weather updates before embarking on journeys, avoid speeding and to refrain from tailgating.

Drivers were also warned against filming or taking pictures while driving as it might distract them from the road.

Police also stressed the need to adhere to the speed limits on signs and electronic road signs.

Owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses and delivery and distribution firms have been told to warn their drivers about the current weather conditions and to urge them on adhering to safe driving during adverse weather conditions or to park at the safe places on the roadsides to avoid accidents.

