This year's Tawdheef — a job and career fair that will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 14 to 16 — will be packed with insights about the new jobs and opportunities the come with the latest trends in various industries.

With a renewed focus on helping young Emiratis develop their careers and connect them with top businesses in the country, the job fair will give attendees a chance to consult industry experts and network with potential employers.

"We want to create a space where Emiratis can come and learn about the latest industry trends, gain insights into upcoming job market opportunities, and network with leading businesses and organisations," said Fadi Harb, event manager of Informa Middle East.

"This move is all part of our commitment to support career development in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE."

Besides helping the youth discover jobs in the corporate world, the exhibition would also feature opportunities for entrepreneurship.

What's new at this year's fair

Just by signing up, visitors can take advantage of the innovative experiences designed to help them in their career journey. These include an empowerment stage, a pioneer platform, and career preparedness workshops.

Some notable exhibitors include the Central Bank of the UAE, Etisalat, National Marine Dredging Company, Al Fahim Group, and Al Masaood Group.

Sharifa Alfahim, head of shared services at Al Fahim Group, said the new vision of Tawdheef aligns with their goal of supporting Emiratis in taking their careers to the next level.

"Empowering and developing the capabilities of UAE nationals and providing them with the necessary skills is the main priority behind our participation in Tawdheef 2022. We believe that Tawdheef is an ideal platform for Al Fahim Group and its subsidiaries to connect with promising Emirati talents across various sectors,” said Alfahim.

Helping firms achieve Emiratisation goals

For private sector companies taking part in the exhibition, Tawdheef is a gateway for them to achieve their Emiratisation goals.

This falls in line with a UAE Cabinet's decision that requires private sector establishments to raise their Emiratisation rates to 10 per cent by 2026.

Bothaina Al Ali, group HR manager and head of Emiratisation department at Al Masaood Group, said that Tawdheef directly benefits their company's agenda to support the capital's transformation into a knowledge-based economy led by highly-skilled and distinguished Emirati professionals.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

