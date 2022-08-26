As summer vacations come to an end, tourism companies in the UAE have started gearing up for the next long weekend.

They are creating packages for commemoration day and UAE National Day.

Residents that couldn't make the most of this vacation can pre-plan and get great holiday deals for the four-day-long break from Thursday, December 1, till Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Holiday Factory has come up with UAE National Day deals for Georgia. Two separate packages are scheduled for the Caucasian country at the price of Dh2,699 and Dh2,799.

Other travel agencies are also coming up with attractive packages for the upcoming long holidays.

Rooh Tourism is also creating attractively priced packages for the next long weekend. The company will have packages for Caucasian and Central Asian countries scheduled during those public holidays.

Libin Varghese, Director of sales and marketing, ROOH Tourism, mentioned that Kazakhstan is one of the preferred budget destinations. Especially since authorities have announced visa-free arrival for the citizens of China, India, and Iran, they are expecting heavy demand this winter.

“Kazakhstan is not known to residents of UAE. But the tourism and vacation opportunities are abundant. We will be scheduling a trip, possibly during the National Day long weekend."

No visa hassle in Georgia for Indian Nationals

Varghese added that the company is offering packages even for Indians with no residency status in the UAE.

“We have many relatives of UAE residents traveling to Dubai from India during the winters and Georgia is one of the most preferred tourism destinations for them. Earlier, e-visa for Indian nationals took many days for approval. But now, the residents along with their visiting relatives can travel to Georgia without any hassle,” said Varghese.

