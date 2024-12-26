Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and Wasl Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop innovative housing projects that enhance quality of life and community well-being, according to an official statement.

The MoU comes in line with the two sides’ commitment to supporting sustainable development in the housing sector and achieving the goals of Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

As part of the partnership, the agreement grants Wasl priority access to future investment opportunities related to housing projects, reflecting both parties’ commitment to developing innovative and sustainable solutions that align with the objectives of Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The MoU aims to explore opportunities for implementing sustainable housing projects on land provided by MBRHE, focusing on innovative initiatives that meet citizens’ needs and enhance community welfare.

It also emphasises strengthening collaboration between the two parties through Wasl Group’s subsidiaries, ensuring optimal utilization of resources and capabilities.

CEO of MBRHE, Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, said: "The signing of this agreement reflects the establishment's commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships that support Dubai's vision for sustainable urban development. We strive to improve citizens' quality of life through innovative housing projects that achieve sustainability and foster innovation."

The MoU also focuses on fostering knowledge and expertise exchange between the two entities, supporting the development of housing policies and adopting innovative technologies to enhance the quality of future housing services.

The agreement includes provisions inviting Wasl Group to participate in specialized events and exhibitions organized by MBRHE.

The CEO of Wasl Group, Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, noted: "This agreement represents a strategic step in the collaboration journey between the two institutions. Through it, we aim to deliver innovative projects that serve citizens and support Dubai’s future aspirations."

Joint task forces will be formed by both entities to develop detailed execution plans, ensuring the strategic objectives are met effectively and efficiently, while maintaining continuous coordination to achieve sustainable housing development.

