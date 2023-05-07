DUBAI - H. H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, on Saturday, expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the Emirati firefighter Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem Al Ketbi, who died in the line of duty while responding to a fire in Al Awir area in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Dubai Civil Defence’s brave men who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect lives, property and the safety of the country. In the tweet, Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai will always honour the memory of Sergeant Al Ketbi.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also shared his tribute on social media. His Highness offered condolences to the family of the fallen hero, and said that Sergeant Al Ketbi's memory would live on in the hearts of the people of Dubai due to his courageous deeds.

A Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said that the Operations Room was first notified about a fire incident in the Al Kabayel Centre in Al Awir area at 12:32 pm yesterday (Friday). A team from the Al Mizhar Fire Station arrived at the site of the accident at 12:38 pm. Additional support teams were then dispatched from the Rashidiya Fire Station and the Nad Al Sheba Fire Station to provide assistance.

Despite the Dubai Civil Defence teams bringing the fire under control, part of the roof of the building collapsed during the cooling phase at around 7:20 pm, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Sergeant Al Ketbi, aged 29. He had been a member of Dubai Civil Defence since September 2017.

Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence, also expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen hero.