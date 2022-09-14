The UAE’s job market has been recovering steadily after the pandemic, with mid-level to senior roles seeing strong demand.

As economic activities gather pace, companies look to expand their operations and workforce. Firms across multiple sectors seek to fill vacancies in various positions.

Whenever medium and large-sized companies expand their footprint, they look to recruit talented individuals.

A recent survey by jobs portal Bayt revealed that approximately 70 per cent of UAE employers intend to hire new employees next year and 50 per cent plan to hire in the next three months. They will be hiring for a maximum of 5 jobs, while 25 per cent will be hiring about 6 to 10 workers.

Below is a list of 15 roles that will be in demand in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region over the next three months:

>> Accountant

>> Sales manager

>> Sales executive

>> Administrative assistant

>> Director

>> Customer service representative

>> Project manager

>> Receptionist

>> Marketing manager

>> Civil engineer

>> Managing director

>> Marketing executive

>> HR professional

>> Mechanical engineer

