H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, in Abu Dhabi.

Their discussions focused on current developments in the Middle East and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. They explored international efforts to achieve a sustainable ceasefire, ensuring civilian safety and security and increasing humanitarian aid flow to Gaza.

The ministers also reviewed the maritime corridor initiative for delivering aid to Gaza and its role in enhancing humanitarian support.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to working with regional and international partners to deliver sufficient, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians, meeting their needs and alleviating their suffering.

He reiterated the importance of ending regional extremism, tension, and violence, protecting civilians, and enhancing all possible means of humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Abdullah commended Singapore's prominent relief efforts in Gaza and its cooperation with relevant parties to address the crisis and support Gaza's civilians.

The meeting also addressed the friendship relations and comprehensive partnership between the UAE and Singapore, exploring opportunities for further collaboration across various sectors for mutual benefit.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the evolving and growing relations, highlighting both countries' keenness to exploit available opportunities to enhance their partnership to support development and achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.