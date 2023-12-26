Wego, a travel booking site, says the UAE is dominating Middle Eastern flight searches for the holiday season. More than 300,000 searches for flights to the Emirates were recorded in early December, a report in Khaleej Times said.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) said it expects a massive surge in passenger traffic over the holidays. They're pulling out all stops to ensure a smooth travel experience for the estimated 4.4 million passengers arriving between December 15 and 31, with an average daily flow of 258,000.

From luxurious hotels and mega-malls to bustling traditional markets, UAE offers something for everyone, and every year, it becomes a winter wonderland during Christmas and New Year, drawing millions, a statement said.

Since mid-December, hotels in the UAE have seen occupancy rates skyrocket, surpassing 95%. On New Year's Eve, some establishments expect to reach 100% capacity.

The UAE holds a series of tourist events, entertainment, and shows to celebrate New Year's Eve with its fireworks displays held at prominent tourist landmarks.

