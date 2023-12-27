Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, chaired the fourth meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action held this year.

The Council conducted an online meeting to review the national efforts towards climate ambition, the outcomes of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) hosted by the UAE, and other related matters.

Almheiri highlighted the success of COP28, which has marked a new phase in the UAE's journey in climate action, both locally and globally. “The achievements of the UAE during the conference are a result of the hard work and cooperation of all concerned parties, including the private sector, academic and research sectors, and all members of society. Our country is committed to following the vision and directives of the wise leadership to ensure a sustainable future for the next generation," she said.

She added, "The COP28 was a landmark event to address and adapt to climate change. The conference resulted in a historic "UAE Consensus" which marked a renewed commitment to accelerate climate action and keep our North Star - 1.5°C - within reach in order to protect the planet Earth. The conference was able to raise approximately $85 billion to launch a new phase of climate action around the world. Additionally, the conference activated the Loss and Damage Fund and mobilised approximately $800 million to help the countries that are most affected by climate change. The conference also produced 11 declarations covering various areas of climate action, which received widespread support from dozens of countries."

She continued, "COP28 was a successful event that concluded this year. We hope to continue building on the results achieved in the coming years, in order to strengthen the UAE's position in global climate action. We aim to create a leading global model for sustainability across various national sectors and achieve the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy. We believe that taking climate action will provide an opportunity to achieve more sustainable economic growth and prosperity for the people of the UAE."

During the meeting, attendees reviewed the achievements made in the declarations issued at COP28, including the "COP28 Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge". This pledge aims to triple the production capacity of renewable energy sources and double global energy efficiency. Additionally, they discussed the "COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action".

The Council reviewed the progress of several national initiatives approved in December 2023 by the UAE government, including the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, long-term emission reduction, and the National Carbon Registry. In addition to various projects and initiatives currently being implemented, such as the UAE's National Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system and the National Adaptation Action Programme.

The meeting included discussions on the National Dialogue for Climate Ambition, the Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge, the Climate Ambassadors Programme, and the COP28 Frontline Staff Training Initiative.