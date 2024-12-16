UAE-based healthtech BioSapien has secured a $5.50 million (AED 20.20 million) pre-Series A fundraising led by MENA’s leading VC firm Global Ventures as well as Dara Holdings.

The capital will fund BioSapien’s clinical trials in the UAE, with patient enrolments in Abu Dhabi set to begin the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, according to a recent press release.

The healthtech will use the proceeds to boost product development and manufacturing in addition to including new talent. Its flagship product, MediChip™, is a drug delivery, 3D-printed, slow-release delivery platform attachable to any tissue with minimal systemic side effects.

BioSapien is developing its platform for clinical trials in colorectal cancer patients. It is also expected to help in other cancers as well as non-cancer indications, such as opioids, hormones, biologics, and gene therapies.

Khatija Ali, CEO and Founder of BioSapien, indicated: “There is a high unmet need for sustained drug release with minimal side effects in healthcare with over 30% of chemotherapy patients enduring severe side effects, often resulting in reduced or halted treatment.”

Sacha Haider, Partner at Global Ventures, commented: “Through localised delivery and using advanced 3D-printing, the company is providing an alternative to traditional cancer treatment.”

“BioSapien’s patented drug delivery platform - MediChip™ - increases the bioavailability and retention of the desired medication, meaning less is required. This in turn, has the potential to vastly improve the patient’s treatment journey on a global scale,” Haider noted.

It is worth highlighting that the global cancer drug delivery market is currently valued at $247 billion, with the global colorectal market at $19 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).