Yango Group has launched Yango Ventures, a $20 million corporate venture fund developed to empower promising startups across LATAM, Sub-Saharan Africa, MENAP, and other high-growth regions.

Yango Ventures aims to bolster local innovation and entrepreneurial growth by securing opportunities for startups to scale effectively, according to a press release.

Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, commented: "Through Yango Ventures, we are sharing our expertise and network to help startups scale, thrive, and drive meaningful change in their communities.”

“By supporting local talent with the right tools and resources, we aim to foster sustainable business growth and contribute to resilient, inclusive economies across the globe," Shuleyko added.

Yango Ventures focuses on early-stage startups, from Seed to Series B, in the online-to-offline (O2O), business-to-business software-as-a-service (B2B SaaS), and FinTech sectors.

The venture is part of Yango Group's strategy to empower entrepreneurs and drive digital transformation globally.

The company's approach integrates advanced technology, business expertise, and a commitment to local ecosystems.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).